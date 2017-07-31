Construction worker hit by car in East Bethel

HCMC ambulance. (Photo: KARE 11)

EAST BETHEL, Minn. - A construction worker is in grave condition after being hit by a car in East Bethel on Monday.

The Anoka County Sheriff's Office responded to the accident at the intersection of 7th Street and 237th Avenue NE just after 1 p.m. According to the sheriff's office, a sign holder for a construction crew had been struck by a vehicle that was headed west on 237th.

The victim, a 33-year-old woman from Fergus Falls, was in grave condition when deputies arrived, and was airlifted to HCMC with life-threatening injuries.

Authorities say the driver was a 19-year-old woman from East Bethel. Alcohol does not appear to be a factor, but the sheriff's office says distracted driving likely played a role.

The Anoka County Sheriff's Office is investigating.

© 2017 KARE-TV