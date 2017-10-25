Construction worker killed in Delano

DELANO, Minn. - A construction worker was hit by a dump truck in Delano Tuesday morning, according to the Wright County Sheriff's Office.

It happened just after 8 a.m. in the 500 block of Railroad Ave. E. Sheriff Joe Hagerty says several callers reported that a construction worker had been struck by a dump truck in the work area. He added the worker, who has not been identified, died at the scene.

At this time, authorities are not releasing any other details about the ongoing investigation.

