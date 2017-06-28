Contractor 'scared to death' during armed robbery at Culver's

Culver's file photo (Photo: AFP, 2006 AFP)

MADISON, Wis. - Police say a contractor working overnight at a restaurant in Madison was literally scared to death when two armed men tried to rob the establishment.



A police report says the two masked robbers entered the Culver's restaurant about 3 a.m. Tuesday while four men were working on a remodeling project. Police say one robber targeted the restaurant's safe while the other robber held the men at gunpoint.



The report says one of the four workers, a 56-year-old man, died during the commission of the crime. Madison Police Chief Mike Koval told reporters Tuesday that the robbers would not allow other workers to help the contractor, who was suffering a medical emergency.The official cause of death has not been revealed, but police consider it a case of homicide.



Culver's said in a statement that it hoped the perpetrators would soon be in custody and brought to justice.

