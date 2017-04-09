Controversial soldier and cross silhouette back in public park

The Freedom From Religion Foundation told Belle Plaine it had to remove a cross from part of its display in Veterans Park. (Photo: KARE 11)

BELLE PLAINE, Minn. - A silhouette sculpture of a soldier and a cross is now back in Veterans Memorial Park in Belle Plaine.

The sculpture was removed by the city after someone complained to the Freedom From Religion Foundation about the public display of a cross. The foundation asked the city to remove the cross because it was a constitutional violation.

"It isn’t just a constitutional violation, but it sends a message of exclusion to non-Christians,” Annie Laurie Gaylor of the Freedom of Religion Foundation told KARE 11 in January.

Gaylor says the organization is, and was, not against veterans' displays or memorials, but did take issue with the cross on public display.

RELATED: Cross sparks controversy at Belle Plaine Veterans Park

Hundreds in Belle Plaine countered by showing their support for the display, even putting their own versions outside their homes and in their yards. The city created a public forum space within the park so it could display the sculpture.

On Saturday, many residents in Belle Plaine held a ceremony to put the sculpture back in its designated location.

© 2017 KARE-TV