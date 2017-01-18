Controversy over cross on veterans memorial

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Land of 10,000 Stories: Minnesota teen sleeps outside in a hammock
-
Wide awake 104-year-old undergoes heart surgery
-
Signs that could prevent an attack
-
Driver rescued after propane truck crash
-
New fetal surgery treats birth defect in womb
-
Cottage Grove man charged with wife's murder
-
Sunday liquor sales moves forward at Capitol
-
Man on trial for shooting 5 at BLM protest
More Stories
-
Cross sparks controversy at Belle Plaine Veterans ParkJan 18, 2017, 9:49 p.m.
-
President Bush moved to ICU; Mrs. Bush also hospitalizedJan 18, 2017, 12:50 a.m.
-
'Queer Dance Party' held outside Pence's homeJan 18, 2017, 7:54 p.m.