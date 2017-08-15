Cookie dough store to open at Mall of America

Stock image (Photo: Thinkstock, Sarah Marchant)

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. - The cookie dough craze is coming to the Mall of America.

The mega mall announced Tuesday that Dough Dough -- a local food truck serving up edible eggless cookie dough treats -- is opening its first brick-and-mortar location on the third floor.

Dough Dough comes from the same owners as the popular O'Cheeze food trucks that serves up grilled cheese creations, Haley and Tony Fritz.

The husband and wife duo began serving the cookie dough treats on the streets of St. Paul and Minneapolis in May of this year and quickly launched into a national sensation.

Mall of America says the location will be located on the third level, across from Doc Popcorn. It's slated to open late this fall -- just in time for the holiday season.

