Couple welcomes twins during Hurricane Harvey

KATY, Texas - Just when you think you know where life is taking you, sometimes life throws a curve ball.

Murray and Nicole Pawloski were thrown their first curve when they learned they were expecting twins.

The second curveball came when the babies were delivered last Friday, as Hurricane Harvey was about to change their lives in other ways.

“We’ll be home in 48 hours, no big deal,” Nicole told a friend before she left for the hospital.

That was before their home took on a half-foot of water, hours after Carter and Cameron were born.

“As a mom, you want to give them the best entry into the world, and I feel like I just wasn’t able to do that,” said Nicole, wiping away a tear.

The Pawloski’s two older sons, 4-year-old Drake and 7-year-old Dylan, had to be rescued by boat while they stayed with their grandparents as Nicole was in the hospital with the twins.

“The most gut wrenching moment as a mother, seeing your children getting on a boat and you’re not there,” Nicole said.

On Friday, Murray returned to the family home in Katy to collect baby clothes and a few other essentials, as the family stayed with relatives.

“I’m just happy my babies, my wife, and kids are safe, that’s the only thing I care about. That’s just a building,” said Murray, glancing back at his home from the seat of a boat.

“I have those two little babies,” Murray added. “It’s what’s really going to help us get through.”

NOTE: Friends of Nicole and Murray have set up a fund to help the family get back on its feet.



