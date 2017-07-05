Police: Cowboys LB Wilson intentionally backed his truck into a woman

Damien Wilson mugshot

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Damien Wilson was arrested for two counts aggravated assault with a deadly weapon Tuesday night in Frisco, according to Frisco police.

Wilson was arrested near Toyota Stadium, where Frisco's "Freedom Fest" Fourth of July celebration took place. A media release sent Wednesday afternoon said Wilson "intentionally backed his truck into a female while parking, then brandished a rifle at another man."

He was booked into the Frisco jail but posted $10,000 bond for each count and was released.

Wilson, 24, has played the last two seasons with the Cowboys after they drafted him in the fourth round in 2015, but has started in just five games. He’s recorded 27 total tackles in his 32 games with Dallas.

Wilson played two seasons for the Minnesota Gophers, racking up nearly 200 tackles and earning All-Big Ten honors his senior season.

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Damien Wilson (57) during a game at U.S. Bank Stadium. Credit: Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Brace Hemmelgarn, Brace Hemmelgarn)

