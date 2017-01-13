Cows lost in dairy barn fire

Crews are battling a stubborn barn fire that has claimed a number of cows in Elko New Market Friday morning. (Photo: KARE-Paul Rovelstad)

ELKO-NEW MARKET, Minn. - Crews are battling a stubborn barn fire that has claimed a number of cows in Elko New Market Friday morning.

Scott County Sheriff's dispatchers tell KARE 11 that a 911 call came in around 4:22 a.m. reporting the fire inside a dairy barn on a farm just north of the city, not far from I-35 and Highway 2.

Authorities confirm that a number of dairy cows were lost in the fire that began shortly before 4:30 a.m. (Photo: KARE-Paul Rovelstad)

At this point they confirm 'some' cows have been lost, but could not quantify how many. The farm is owned by Ray and Cindy Deutsch, and includes about 75 head of dairy cows.

Multiple fire agencies are on the scene, partly due to the nature of the fire and also because of the below zero conditions and the need to frequently rotate crews. The plan is to keep a steady stream from a water cannon on the barn until there is no chance of the blaze rekindling.

KARE 11 has a crew on scene and will have details as they become available.

