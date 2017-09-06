Crash in New Hope closes Hwy. 169

(Credit: Matt Passolt)

NEW HOPE, Minn. - MnDOT shut down part of Hwy. 169 in New Hope Wednesday night after a multi-vehicle crash involving a semi-truck.

Northbound traffic on the highway had to be diverted to Rockford Road and 42nd Avenue exit.

The State Patrol tweeted that the initial crash had serious injuries and there were several secondary crashes.

169Nb at Rockford. 1 initial crash with serious inj. Several secondary crashes occurred. NB is closed. Bypass to Rockford Rd. — State Patrol PIO (@MSPPIO) September 6, 2017

