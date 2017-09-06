KARE
Close

Crash in New Hope closes Hwy. 169

KARE 8:59 PM. CDT September 06, 2017

NEW HOPE, Minn. - MnDOT shut down part of Hwy. 169 in New Hope Wednesday night after a multi-vehicle crash involving a semi-truck.

Northbound traffic on the highway had to be diverted to Rockford Road and 42nd Avenue exit.

The State Patrol tweeted that the initial crash had serious injuries and there were several secondary crashes.

 

© 2017 KARE-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories