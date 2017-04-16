Crash near Lowry tunnel causes major backup

MINNEAPOLIS - A crash on Interstate 94 near the Lowry Hill Tunnel in Minneapolis caused a major backup of traffic early Sunday morning.
According to the State Patrol, a driver crashed his car and then fled on foot, leaving a passenger behind. Firefighters had to extricate the passenger from the car.
No word yet on that person's condition or whether the driver has been arrested.
© 2017 KARE-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs