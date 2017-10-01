Crash survivor on wrong-way driver: "I just hope he's OK"

A Woodbury man is hospitalized with serious injuries after his car was hit by a wrong-way driver on the freeway early Sunday morning. "I just hope he's OK," said Carmody of the other driver. "I'm sure he's hurt too." http://kare11.tv/2keMiMZ

KARE 11:25 PM. CDT October 01, 2017

