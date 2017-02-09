Crash that killed brothers remains unsolved

MOORHEAD, Minn. - Ray and Kathie Kvalvog built their home for a family of four. But when given a tour, from an indoor basketball court to a trophy case that takes up much of the basement, you quickly realize it’s more accurate to say they built it for their children.

Today, much of the home sits empty, frozen in time.

Beds remain unmade. Candy wrappers still sit on a nightstand.

“We still have his laundry. That I had just put in his laundry basket,” Kathie Kvalvog said.

All this since the Kvalvogs lost both their sons on a Minnesota highway.

“I just saw my kids at 8:15. And it was at 9:08, they were not alive. On a beautiful June day. It's just hard to describe. Hard to believe. I still don't believe it,” Ray Kvalvog said.

Zachary Kvalvog was driving his brother, Conner, and two other high school classmates to a basketball tournament. They were on I-94 near Fergus Falls when his pickup went off the road and rolled. Zach and Connor died. The other two boys survived.

According to the crash report, one of the survivors told the Minnesota State Patrol the last thing he remembered was a semi-truck in the lane next to them drifting into their lane. He told troopers, "When (the semi) crossed over, I knew he was going to hit us."

“The boy in the backseat who survived remembered Zach saying ‘Geez,’ then whipping the wheel over, and that was the end,” Kathie Kvalvog said.

The truck didn't stop and the trucker never came forward. And despite state patrol asking for help from trucking companies and the trucking association, to this day, that truck hasn't been found.

“Just come forward, tell me what happened, I've got a generous reward out there. I just need to know the truth. That's what I've been all about. I need to know what happened that day,” Ray Kvalvog said.

The Kvalvogs' story is a painful example of something that happens too often on Minnesota highways.

Large commercial trucks make up less than five percent of all registered vehicles in Minnesota. But, according to the state patrol, when it comes to fatal multi-vehicle crashes trucks were involved in more than one in every four between 2006 and 2015.

That 27% rate is higher than the national average of 23%. State Patrol numbers show 543 people have died in these crashes in Minnesota in that 10-year period.

“The trucking industry is a highly-regulated industry from a safety perspective,” said John Hausladen, President of the MN Trucking Association.

Hausladen said truck drivers are already limited on how often they drive and the number of hours they can drive. And many trucking companies already regulate the speed their trucks can drive.

He argues truck drivers aren't to blame.

“Most of the time it's not the truck driver's fault. It's behavior of the car driver. It's distracted driving, it's aggressive driving, it's impaired driving,” Hausladen said.

And the numbers back him up.

When looking at all truck crashes over 10 years, more of those factors were caused by the truck driver. But in crashes where someone dies, the reasons for the crash were caused by the other driver 75 percent of the time.

The top factors include failure to yield the right of way in 21% of crashes, driving left of center (no passing) in 15%, and distracted driving or inattention at 14%.

But troopers say the biggest difference in fatal crashes involving trucks is simple, and it all comes down to size.

“One of the common things we hear from time to time is that this commercial motor vehicle driver cut me off changing lanes. It’s very important to remember that these drivers are pulling a trailer that may be 48 or 53 feet in length. And it's very hard to judge and gauge those distances,” said Captain John Olson.

According to the official state patrol crash report, the Kvalvog case was different in that the teen was not at fault. The investigator believes the "semi in the right lane moved into the left lane" and Zachary "steered left to avoid contact."

“If the semi, big rig kind of comes over on you, your natural inclination is to drive away from that,” said Ray Kvalvog.

It's been 20 months since the Kvalvogs lost their sons. They don't have answers as to what could've prevented what happened to them.

The Kvalvogs still hope by circulating photos of a blue semi with white trailer the state patrol believes was the truck that didn’t stop, that the driver will come forward.

Ray and Kathie say they live right now in search of answers.

"It will give us some peace. Just knowing what happened. That this was something not caused by my son. And that he did everything he could,” Kathie Kvalvog said.

The Kvalvog crash is still under investigation and state patrol asks for tips from anyone with information on the blue semi.

