Search for missing U of M student

Area of Mississippi river where crews are searching for missing student. (Credit : KARE)

MINNEAPOLIS - Hennepin County search and rescue crews continue to search for a missing University of Minnesota senior near the Mississippi River.

Water patrol boats focused on an area of the Mississippi near the U of M boathouse on campus, and also planned to use a drone to search from above.

Chris Stanley, 22, disappeared Tuesday evening around 8:00 p.m. according to his mother, Melissa Melnick.

A police report says Stanley was with a roommate near St. Anthony Falls when the roommate told police they were both somehow swept into the fast moving waters. He surfaced, but Stanley has not been found.

"Chris, he loves the river. He lives just a few blocks away, so they come down here a lot," Melnick told KARE 11's Zach Lashway. "What exactly they were doing down here, I'm not sure."

Crews from water patrol first focused on searching the Mississippi River near Waterpower Park and the 3rd Avenue bridge.

Stanley is a senior at the U of M and is set to graduate in May with a degree in neurobiology.

"Big heart, big smile, big love, big life," Melnick said as she described her son.

She said she has "a lot of faith and hope."

Menick is a pastor in Richfield and said her family has been greatly uplifted by the faith community.

A candlelight vigil will be held Thursday night at the University Lutheran Church of Hope on the U of M campus at 7pm, designed to be a place where faculty and students can gather. Many loved ones are also taking to social media, using the hashtag, #FindChris.

If you know about Stanley’s whereabouts, you are asked to call 911.

