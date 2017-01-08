Crews investigate water outage in Blaine

Blaine (Photo: Ben Garvin, KARE 11)

BLAINE, Minn. -- Residents in Blaine are being asked to boil their water to make sure it is safe for consumption.

The request comes after much of Blaine woke up to an unwelcome surprise Sunday morning -- no water.

Public works crews are currently attempting to identify and fix the problem. They say a number of wells and pumps are now operating and they're working to fill water towers.

The city released this statement:

This morning the City of Blaine experienced a City-wide loss of water. The Public Works Department is currently working on identifying the problem and solutions. At this time, a number of wells and pumps are operating and beginning to move water through the system. In addition, we are working to cross-connect with neighboring cities to obtain water. The City of Blaine is filling water towers so limited water pressure will be available soon. We ask City residents to use water sparingly at this time based upon the number of hours it will take to have

towers filled and fully operational. IT IS IMPORTANT THAT FOR AT LEAST THE NEXT 24 HOURS, OR UNTIL OTHERWISE NOTIFIED BY THE CITY OF BLAINE, THAT RESIDENTS BOIL WATER TO ENSURE IT IS SAFE FOR CONSUMPTION. At this time do we not have further information but we will keep our residents informed as we learn more. Bob Therres, Public Services Manager

Officials are asking residents to not call 911 or the police non-emergency number as they say they have no idea when the water situation will be fixed.

KARE 11 will have more information as it becomes available.