Crews search for missing U of M student

St. Anthony Falls (Photo: Matt Passolt)

MINNEAPOLIS – Authorities are searching for a missing University of Minnesota student near the Mississippi River Wednesday morning.

Chris Stanley, a 22-year-old senior at the U of M, went missing Tuesday evening around 8 p.m. according to his mother, Melissa Melnick.

Chris Stanley (Photo: Melissa Melnick (Stanley's mother))

A police report says Stanley was with friends near St. Anthony Falls when one friend told police he went over the falls and he thought Stanley went with him. The friend was transported to Hennepin County Medical Center. Stanley has not been found.

Crews from water patrol are searching an area of the Mississippi River near Waterpower Park and the 3rd Avenue bridge according to Hennepin County Sheriff’s Department PIO John Collins.

Chris Stanley is a senior graduating in May with a degree in neurobiology.

