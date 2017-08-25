1 arrested after downtown Mpls. shooting

Police say an innocent bystander was struck by a bullet Tuesday evening in downtown Minneapolis on 6th Street and Hennepin Avenue. (Photo: KARE 11)

MINNEAPOLIS - Police in Minneapolis say they've made an arrest in connection with a shooting in downtown Minneapolis Tuesday night.

The shooting happened just after 7:00 p.m. at a bus stop near Hennepin Avenue and 6th Street South. One man was injured by the gunfire and remains in Hennepin County Medical Center for treatment.

Police say a 28-year-old man will be booked into the Hennepin County Jail for felony assault and weapons charges. KARE 11 is not naming the suspect until formal charges are filed.

The shooting prompted new Chief of Police Medaria Arradondo to release a statement condemning the violent episode and promising to increase police presence in the downtown area, which has seen several incidents of gun violence in recent weeks.

