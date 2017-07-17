17-year-old found murdered on Fridley road

Fridley Police (Photo: KARE)

FRIDLEY, Minn. - The death of a 17-year-old, who was found shot to death on the side of the road, is being investigated as a murder.

Fridley Police were dispatched to the scene around 1:12 a.m. Monday on the 7600 block of Meadowmoor Drive Northeast for a "male not breathing." Upon arrival, officers discovered the teen was deceased.

Anoka County Sheriff's spokesman Commander Paul Sommer confirmed Monday afternoon that the young man had been shot, and that the violent event likely took place where the body was discovered. The young man was fully clothed, and laying in a prone position.

Sommer emphasized several times that the public is not in danger, and that investigators believe it was "a specific event targeted at the specific individual." He told reporters that the investigation is still very active and in its beginning stages, so not much information will be released at this point.

The Midwest Medical Examiner's Office and the Anoka County Sheriff's Office are assisting in the investigation.

The teen is said to be a resident of Fridley.

