17-year-old murdered in Fridley identified

FRIDLEY, Minn. - A 17-year-old, who was found shot to death on the side of a Fridley road, has been identified.

Shortly after 1 a.m. Monday, Fridley Police were dispatched to the 7600 block of Meadowmoor Drive Northeast for a "male not breathing." Upon arrival, officers discovered the teen was deceased.

Anoka County Sheriff's Commander Paul Sommer identified the teen Monday afternoon as Mohanned Abdul Hafiz Abukhdeir of Fridley.

Sommer said the violent event likely took place where the body was discovered. The young man was fully clothed and lying in a prone position.

Sommer emphasized several times that the public is not in danger and that investigators believe it was "a specific event targeted at the specific individual." He told reporters that the investigation is still very active and in its beginning stages, so not much information will be released at this point.

The Midwest Medical Examiner's Office and the Anoka County Sheriff's Office are assisting in the investigation.

