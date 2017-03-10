19 plead guilty in MN-WI meth ring

Methamphetamine (Photo: Getty Images/iStockphoto)

MADISON - Nineteen people have been found guilty in connection with trafficking 127 pounds of methamphetamine in central Wisconsin over the course of three years.

The people involved would receive meth from the Minneapolis area and distribute it in communities across central Wisconsin, including Wausau, Merrill, Medford, Abbotsford, Owen, Athens, Eau Claire and Osseo, according to a press release the U.S. Department of Justice. Fourteen of the offenders have been sentenced by U.S. District Judge James D. Peterson in Madison to a combined total of 158 years in federal prison in connection to the conspiracy.

The convicts operated the drug ring from June 2013 to May 2016 and distributed $5.7 million worth of meth over the course of that time, the release said.

Convicted in the meth conspiracy are:

Andy Nelson, 32, of Merrill was sentenced to 4 1/2 years in prison.

Karen Zais, 49, of Merrill was sentenced to six years in prison.

Anthony Rogers, 24, of Athens was sentenced to 13 1/2 years in prison.

Joe Kujawa, 37, of Oakdale, Minnesota was sentenced to 18 years in prison.

Kyle Quintana, 24, of Wausau was sentenced to 13 years in prison.

Jacob Loose, 25, of Wausau was sentenced to 15 years in prison.

Pat Keenan, 30, Wausau was sentenced to 15 years in prison.

Jamie Pankow, 33, of Wausau was sentenced to seven years in prison.

Paul Rasmussen, 35, of Osseo was sentenced to 15 years in prison

Chris Schmeltzer, 46, of Merrill was sentenced to six years in prison.

David Brandenburg, 26, of Merrill was sentenced nine years in prison.

Matt Drake, 26, of Merrill was sentenced to 12 years in prison.

Ryan Thomas, 24, of Wausau was sentenced to 12 1/2 years in prison.

David Vance-Bryan, 30, of St. Paul, Minnesota was sentenced to 11 1/2 years in prison.

Jonas Ellwart, 24, of Wausau will be sentenced on April 12.

Danny Graap, 50, of Merrill will be sentenced on April 24.

Josh Graap, 32, of Merrill will be sentenced on April 12.

Christina Abbott, 34, of Merrill will be sentenced on May 10.

Mike Kjonaas, 41, of St. Paul will be sentenced on April 27.

Wauusau Daily Herald