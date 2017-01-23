2 arrested in Duluth shooting

Two men have been arrested following a shooting in downtown Duluth Saturday night. (Photo: KBJR)

DULUTH, Minn. - Two men have been arrested following a shooting in downtown Duluth Saturday night.



The shooting happened Saturday night near the Lake Superior Bottle Shop. WDIO-TV says a 28-year-old man was shot in the stomach and taken to the hospital. There was a lockdown of the emergency room at St. Mary's Hospital about the same time, but police aren't saying if the two incidents are related.



Officers stopped a vehicle leaving the scene of the shooting and arrested two men, ages 24 and 25. They were taken to the St. Louis County Jail and are being held on pending charges of second degree assault.

A third man was detained but later released.



Investigators say the victim and suspects know each other.



