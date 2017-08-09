2 U of M robberies leave victims injured

NOPD investigates a fatal shooting on Canal street.

MINNEAPOLIS - University of Minnesota Police are looking for suspects in a pair of strong-arm robberies that took place within minutes of each other early Tuesday.

The first involves four men who targeted A U of M student walking outside the Civil Engineering Building at 500 Pillsbury Drive Southeast around 5 a.m. The victim says the suspects approached, began punching him, demanding all his valuables and going through his pockets. The suspects were last seen running from the scene towards the campus Recreation and Wellness Center.

The victim sustained minor injuries, and was only able to provide a limited description of the suspects.

Just ten minutes later officers were dispatched to the intersection of Oak Street Southeast and University Avenue Southeast, on reports that a cab driver had been held up. The victim says his cab was stopped at the intersection when two men ran up and jumped in the back seat. One was wearing a mask, demanded money and implied he had a gun. The cab driver surrendered his valuables, and the suspects ran off southbound along Oak Street. The victim in this robbery was treated for minor injuries as well.

The suspects in the second robbery are described as black males between 17 and 22 years old, approximately five feet eight inches to five feet eleven inches tall with thin builds. The suspect wearing a mask who implied a firearm was dark skinned. The other suspect was light skinned and was wearing yellow pants. Both suspects were wearing hoodies.

At this point it is unclear if the crimes are related.

Anyone with information about these crimes is asked to call the U of M Police Department at 612-624-COPS (2677).

© 2017 KARE-TV