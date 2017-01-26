3 charged in Millville gun shop robbery

Surveillance video shows the thieves bursting in through the front door, then ransacking a Millville gun shop. (Photo: Keith Shones)

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Three people are charged with stealing more than 80 firearms from a Millville gun shop in September and trying to sell them.

A federal indictment unsealed this week charges 38-year-old Alex Boyd, 30-year-old Sasha Marie Erdner, and 19-year-old Trinity James Wicka with conspiracy to possess and distribute stolen firearms and possession of stolen firearms.

Boyd faces another count of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

James Modzelewski is special agent in charge of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. He says the robbery of Millville Rod and Gun Shop was one of the largest gun shop burglaries in Minnesota in recent years. Many of the guns are still missing.

Erdner's attorney didn't immediately return messages seeking comment. Boyd and Wicka don't have attorneys listed in court records.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.