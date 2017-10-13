3 kids in car during 100 mph police chase

Tyree Beecham, 23, of Brooklyn Center, faces felony charges of theft and child endangerment, among others. (Photo: St. Cloud Times)

WAITE PARK — Two people were arrested Wednesday after a chase that lasted more than 46 miles and reached speeds of up to 100 mph.

Three children — ages 5, 2 and 3 months — were in the suspect vehicle and at least six local and state agencies were involved in the pursuit that started at Kohl's Department Store in Waite Park and ended in Rogers.

Tyree Beecham, 23, of Brooklyn Center, and Mahogany Loggins, 22, of St. Cloud were arrested and could face felony charges of theft and child endangerment, among other charges.

No one involved was injured, including the children who were released to family members after the arrest.

The chase started when Kohl's employees notified the Waite Park Police Department at about 5:15 p.m. about two people suspected of shoplifting. Employees said the suspects fled the store with merchandise and got in a vehicle, driving east on Division Street.

Employees got the license number and officers discovered the vehicle was registered Beecham, who is suspected of a robbery in West St. Paul and who could be in possession of weapons.

In an unmarked car, a Stearns County Sheriff's supervisor found the vehicle going south on Minnesota Highway 15 and notified Waite Park police.

When officers tried to stop the vehicle on Highway 15 near Interstate 94, Beecham drove onto the eastbound on-ramp of Interstate 94. An attempt by a Stearns County deputy to use stop sticks was unsuccessful.

A Wright County deputy was finally able to deploy stop sticks and disable the suspect's vehicle near St. Michael. He bailed from the car, but was later caught in a residential area near Rogers. (Photo: MnDOT)

Beecham continued on Interstate 94, driving at speeds of 100 mph. Stearns County deputies and Waite Park officers tried two more times to deploy stop sticks but were unsuccessful.

The chase continued for nearly 40 miles to Albertville, where officers learned there was a child in the vehicle. All agencies discontinued the pursuit. Officers saw Beecham exit the interstate at Albertville, and then get back on the interstate.

Traffic hindered Beecham's escape, slowing the vehicle down enough so a Wright County deputy was able to deploy stop sticks.

With the vehicle was disabled, Beecham fled into a residential area near Rogers. After a short chase, Wright County deputies and a State Trooper found Beecham and arrested him without incident.

Beecham is in Stearns County Jail and could face felony charges, including theft, fleeing in a motor vehicle and three counts of child endangerment. He could also face a gross misdemeanor charge of violating a protection order and still faces robbery charges for an incident in West St. Paul.

Loggins was taken to Stearns County Jail and could face felony theft charges.

No one was injured and no property was damaged in the incident.

Besides Waite Park Police, and Wright and Stearns county deputies, the Minnesota State Patrol, Minnesota Department of Natural Resources and Rogers police assisted in the incident.

