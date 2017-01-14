3 wounded after domestic situation in Anoka Co.

Authorities say two people were shot at a residence in Lexington after an apparent domestic situation boiled over. (Photo: KARE)

LEXINGTON, Minn, - Three people were wounded by gunfire Saturday morning in the city of Lexington after an apparent domestic situation boiled over.

Centennial Lakes Police confirm just after 9 a.m. officers and Anoka County Sheriff's Deputies were dispatched to 8808 Lexington Avenue North on reports of a shooting. When they arrived they found two people who had been wounded. The victims were a 35-year-old female who lives at the address, and a 35-year old man from Lino Lakes. The gunman, described as the woman's 54-year-old former boyfriend, had fled the scene.

The two shooting victims were transported to Regions Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

A short time later Blaine police spotted the suspect vehicle on the 300 block of 91st Avenue Northeast and found the suspect inside suffering from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. He was transported to Hennepin County Medical Center, and is also expected to survive.

Authorities say there is no continued threat to the public.

