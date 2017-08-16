$30K reward offered in Mosque bombing

Dar Al-Farooq Islamic Center in Bloomington (Photo: KARE 11)

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. - The FBI is upping the ante in the agency's attempt to identify the person or persons responsible for bombing a Bloomington Mosque.

Federal officials announced Wednesday that the reward in the Dar Al-Farooq Commmunity Center bombing case is now up to $30,000 for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of a suspect or suspects. "This effort continues to be FBI Minneapolis' top priority," the post reads.

#FBIMinneapolis UPDATE: FBI offers $30,000 reward leading to the conviction of individual(s) responsible for Dar Al Farooq Bombing. pic.twitter.com/DHFmEA2JgC — FBI Minneapolis (@FBIMinneapolis) August 16, 2017

The improvised explosive device detonated shortly after 5 a.m. August 5th causing damage to the community center, a bustling gathering place for the south metro's Muslim community. Windows shattered and an office was badly damaged but no one was injured in the bombing.

The FBI has referred to the bombing as an "incident" and an "explosion" but hasn't used the term domestic terrorism thus far. But the agency noted the use of a destructive device was enough to warrant the agency's involvement in the case.

Anyone with information is urged to call 1-800-CALL-FBI and follow the prompts. All calls to the FBI will remain confidential.

