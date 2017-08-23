4 shot inside St. Paul bar

Police are looking for a suspect after four people were shot and wounded inside Born's Bar in St. Paul early Wednesday. (Photo: KARE)

ST. PAUL, Minn. - Four people are recovering after someone opened fire into a St. Paul bar at closing time Wednesday.

St. Paul Police spokesman Steve Linders says squads were dispatched to Born's Bar on the 800 block of Rice Street just after 2 a.m. on a report of shots fired, with people struck. When they arrived officers found three victims, a woman and a man who had been shot in the leg, and another male who was hit in the hand by a bullet. All three were transported to Regions Hospital by ambulance. While at Regions another male victim showed up with a gunshot wound to his leg.

None of the injuries is believed to be life-threatening.

Linders says early indications are that the suspect was outside, and opened fire into Born's Bar. The gunman then fled, and at this point police have not made any arrests.

Anyone who knows anything about the shooting or the person responsible is asked to call St. Paul Police.

