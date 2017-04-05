Alleged meth trafficker busted in St. Cloud

36-year-old Donald Schlichting of St. Cloud is in Stearns County Jail in lieu of $1.5 million bail after being arrested twice within a month for possessing methamphetamine. (Photo: Stearns County Jail)

ST. CLOUD, Minn. - A St. Cloud man is in Stearns County Jail in lieu of $1.5 million bail after being arrested twice within a month for possessing methamphetamine.

Donald Joseph Schlichting, 36, has been charged with four counts of first-degree controlled substance crime.

In one case he is accused of having two pounds of meth in a vehicle that was stopped by St. Cloud police in late February. In the other case, he is accused of admitting that he knew more than 10 pounds of meth was being shipped to him from Arizona in a vehicle that dropped off for him in Clearwater.

The man who picked up the vehicle and drove it to a property where Schlichting was arrested also is charged in the case.

Lealand Neal Siegel, 47, is accused of three counts of aiding and abetting first-degree controlled substance crimes.

According to court records, St. Cloud police stopped a vehicle Schlichting was driving Feb. 25 in south St. Cloud because a license plate was obstructed and the window appeared to have a tint that was too dark.

The officer who approached the driver saw what he believed to be a "large brick of narcotics" sitting on the front passenger's seat. Officers found more than two pounds of meth, 12 grams of marijuana and more than $2,600 in cash in the vehicle, according to the court complaint charging Schlichting.

A month later, local investigators learned that a New Mexico state trooper had stooped a truck that was hauling a vehicle. Hidden inside a tarp in the trunk of the vehicle being hauled was 10¼ pounds of meth. The vehicle was supposed to be delivered to the Clearwater area.

Investigators learned that the man driving the truck in New Mexico knew Schlichting and was driving the vehicle to him in Minnesota. They set up a controlled delivery and an undercover officer met Schlichting and Siegel at a truck stop, where the car was delivered to them.

Siegel drove that car away from the meeting place and to a pole shed in Lynden Township. Investigators followed and arrested both men after they accessed the drugs, according to court records.

Schlichting told investigators that he went to Arizona, agreed to have the vehicle delivered to him in Minnesota and that he knew there was meth in the vehicle, according to the complaint.

Court records indicate that Schlichting has previous drug convictions in 2013 in Scott County and in 2009 in Morrison County.

