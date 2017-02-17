Amtrak officer charged in fatal shooting of Mpls. man

Amtrak Police officer LaRoyce Tankson is charged with murder in the death of a Minneapolis man. (Photo: WMAQ)

CHICAGO - Prosecutors have charged an Amtrak police officer in the shooting death of a Minneapolis man outside Chicago's Union Station.



The Cook County State's Attorney's office announced Friday that 31-year-old LaRoyce Tankson surrendered to police Thursday. He has been charged with first-degree murder in the Feb. 8 shooting of 25-year-old Chad Robertson, who died Wednesday, one week after the shooting.



Robertson was taking a bus from Memphis, Tennessee, to Minneapolis and was on a stopover in Chicago when the shooting occurred. “Amtrak is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Chad Robertson,” Magliari said. “Amtrak is cooperating fully with the Chicago Police Department and State’s Attorney’s office as they conduct an independent investigation.”

During an hourlong layover on a Megabus trip from Memphis to Robertson’s hometown of Minneapolis, the officers were “aggressive” when they walked up to him and two other riders inside Union Station, before following them as they walked outside to a restaurant, according to a federal lawsuit.

The officers stopped them again and started searching them, the lawsuit alleges. Robertson “feared for his life” and started running. At that point one officer “calmly dropped to one knee, removed his gloves, unsecured his weapon” and fired a shot from about 30 feet away that missed, according to the suit, which says the second shot hit Robertson in the back. He was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition and died one week later.

Friends say Chad Robertson was a graduate of North High School who had a 5-year-old son and a 2-year-old daughter.

Tankson is scheduled to appear in bond court Friday.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.