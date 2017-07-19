Arrest made in Fridley teen murder

Fridley Police (Photo: KARE)

FRIDLEY, Minn. - Anoka County authorities have made an arrest in the murder of a Fridley teen, who was found shot to death on the side of a road early Monday.

Sheriff's Office spokesman Commander Paul Sommer says the 19-year-old suspect is a resident of Robbinsdale. KARE 11 does not name suspects until they are officially charged with a crime.

Shortly after 1 a.m. Monday Fridley Police were dispatched to the 7600 block of Meadowmoor Drive Northeast for a "male not breathing." Upon arrival, officers discovered the teen was deceased. The victim was identified as Mohanned Abdul Hafiz Abukhdeir of Fridley.

Investigators said the violent event likely took place where the body was discovered. The young man was fully clothed and lying in a prone position.

Sommer emphasized several times that the public is not in danger and that investigators believe it was "a specific event targeted at the specific individual."

More details are expected when a criminal complaint is filed and the suspect is charged in Anoka County Court.

