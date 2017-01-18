Assault rifle stolen from deputy's car

Stock image (Photo: Gettty Images, 2012 Getty Images)

ST. LOUIS PARK, Minn. - Car break-ins are usually not out of the ordinary, but one that occurred in St. Louis Park recently has law enforcement quite concerned due to what was stolen.

Ramsey County Sheriff’s Department spokesman Sergeant John Eastham confirms that a deputy was on duty January 6 attending a work related class when his vehicle, which was parked in a ramp on the 1600 block of Utica Avenue, was broken into.

St. Louis Park Police responded, and were told that among the items stolen from the unmarked squad was a loaded department-issued AR-15 assault rifle. The weapon had been pried from a locked mount in the vehicle.Investigators determined that the thief had gained access to the vehicle while prying off the front driver's side door handle.

Eastham says this is the first incident of this type that he can remember. He urges anyone with information on the stolen assault rifle or its whereabouts to call St. Louis Park Police.

