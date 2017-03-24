Asst. principal charged with child solicitation

The Beltrami County Sheriff's Office says 34-year-old Brandon Bjerkness, assistant principal at Bemidji Middle School, was taken into custody Thursday on two counts of solicitation of children to engage in sexual conduct,

The Beltrami County Sheriff's Office says 34-year-old Brandon Bjerkness was taken into custody Thursday on two counts of solicitation of children to engage in sexual conduct. Bjerkness is an assistant principal at Bemidji Middle School.

Prosecutors say in January of 2017 an ongoing investigation led them to request all IP (internet provider) addresses and account information associated with the Facebook account of a person named Brett Larson. Facebook provided the requested information, and detectives learned that "Larson's" IP addresses actually belonged to an account assigned to Brandon Bjerkness.

A search warrant was executed March 20 at the assistant principal's home on the 8300 block of White Oak Street Northeast in Bemidji. At that point, Bjerkness was read his Miranda Warning, and he reportedly admitted to deputies that he created a fake Facebook account under the name Brett Larson and that he accessed the account from several electronic sources, including his cell phone.

Investigators processed Bjerkness's phone and discovered Snapchat conversations with two juvenile females that were sexual in nature, that included both text and photos. A criminal complaint filed against the assistant principal says that under questioning he admitted taking part in the conversations, and that he knew the juvenile females he was having sexual conversations with were under the age of 15.

The two victims, ages 13 and 14, were tracked down and when questioned they confirmed that they engaged in sexual conversations with a Brett Larson. There is no indication in the criminal complaint that any physical contact took place.

Bemidji Area Schools officials released a statement on the case Friday, saying that Bjerkness was placed on administrative leave the moment they learned of his arrest. "All complaints regarding school district employees are taken seriously and (we) will work with all appropriate agencies to ensure a comprehensive investigation is completed."

Beltrami County investigators are concerned that Bjerkness may have had contact with other juveniles, and are asking parents to talk with their children and determine if they have had any contact with "Brett Larson" on any social media accounts. If so, those parents are asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 218-333-9111.

If found guilty, Bjerkness faces the potential of three years in prison on each of two criminal counts.

