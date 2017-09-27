AZ man gets 10 years for luring MN teen

Matthew Desmond Lyons will serve a federal 10-year sentence for buying a bus ticket for a 16-year-old MN girl in an attempt to get her to Arizona to have sex.

TUCSON, Ariz. - A Sierra Vista man has been sentenced to 10 years in federal prison for trying to get a teenage girl to travel from Minnesota to Arizona and have sex with him.



Prosecutors say 23-year-old Matthew Demond Lyons also was sentenced Tuesday to 20 years of supervised release after he serves his prison term and was ordered to register as a sex offender.



Lyons previously pleaded guilty to attempted transportation of a minor with intent to engage in prostitution or any criminal sexual activity, aiding and abetting.



Prosecutors say Lyons tried to get the 16-year-old girl to come to Arizona in January 2016 and bought her a bus ticket.



The teen boarded the bus in Minnesota and was en route to Arizona before authorities located her.

