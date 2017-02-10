Bail set at $250,000 for bus aide charged with molesting children

Harvey Kneifl charged with sexual assault of children on a school bus. Credit: Washington County Sheriff's Office

STILLWATER, Minn. - A 70-year-old school bus aide was charged with six counts of criminal sexual conduct for indecently touching young children and has deferred his plea until he retains a personal attorney.

Harvey Kneifl of Woodbury made his first court appearance in Stillwater on Friday. His bail was set at $250,000 with conditions that he does not contact any of the victims.

Kneifl does not have a criminal record, but the prosecutor said in court that he wanted the higher bail set because of the nature of the offense and that he preyed on children. Kneifl could have 25 years in prison if he is convicted of the charges.

During the court appearance Kneifl stated that he is the primary caregiver for his wife who has Parkinson's disease.

There were several parents of victims on hand in court. One man told KARE 11 reporter Lindsey Seavert that he wanted to be there to make sure "he goes to prison for the rest of his life."

Kneifl's next court appearance was set for February 23.

