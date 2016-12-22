Bank robber sought in Maplewood

MAPLEWOOD, Minn. - Police in Maplewood are looking for a bank robber who arrived at his crime scene on hot wheels.
Investigators say the suspect walked into th Unity One Credit Union at 1535 Beam Avenue shortly after 2:30 p.m. Wednesday carrying a silver handgun. He demanded that a teller hand over all the money in their drawer, then fled the bank in a blue Honda Ridgeline, which was found abandoned in the parking lot of a nearby business.
Detectives soon determined that the getaway vehicle was stolen from a local car dealership.
The robbery suspect is described as a white male between 35 and 45 years old, 5 feet 8 to 5 feet 11 inches tall and 145 to 175 lbs. He has a large raised skin-colored mole on his left cheek, nearly dime-sized. He was wearing a dark colored overcoat, purple dress shirt, dark pants, and dark colored sunglasses.
Anyone with information as to the identity and/or whereabouts of the suspect is asked to call 9-1-1 or 651-767-0640. Anonymous information can also be provided by texting the keyword Maplewood and the tip information to 847411 (TIP411).
