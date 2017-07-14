KARE
Close

Bank robber sought in St. Paul

KARE Staff , KARE 1:30 PM. CDT July 14, 2017

ST. PAUL, Minn. - The pictures captured on surveillance cameras are clear, clear enough that St. Paul Police believe they will lead to the capture of a bank robber.

Investigators say the suspect captured in the photos robbed the TCF Bank on the 400 block of Lexington Parkway at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 11.

No one was injured in the robbery. 

If you recognize the suspect or know anything about the bank robbery call St. Paul Police at 651-266-5763.

© 2017 KARE-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories