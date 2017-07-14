Bank robber sought in St. Paul

The pictures captured on surveillance cameras are clear, clear enough that St. Paul Police believe they will lead to the capture of a bank robber. (Photo: St. Paul PD)

ST. PAUL, Minn. - The pictures captured on surveillance cameras are clear, clear enough that St. Paul Police believe they will lead to the capture of a bank robber.

Investigators say the suspect captured in the photos robbed the TCF Bank on the 400 block of Lexington Parkway at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 11.

St. Paul Police are seeking this man in connection with the robbery of a TCF bank on the 400 block of Lexington Parkway.

No one was injured in the robbery.

If you recognize the suspect or know anything about the bank robbery call St. Paul Police at 651-266-5763.

