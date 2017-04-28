BCA: 2 girls wanted in Hinckley stabbing

Pine County Sheriff’s Office (Photo: KARE 11)

HINCKLEY, Minn. - The Pine County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public's help in locating two girls believed to be involved in a recent stabbing.

The sheriff's office reports the two girls, both 17, stabbed someone in Hinckley on Wednesday. The sheriff's office is not releasing any further information about the incident, including whether or not the three parties knew each other.

Authorities say the stabbing victim, a male, suffered life-threatening injuries.

Investigators do not know what direction the girls might be headed nor their mode of transportation.

If you have any information or know the whereabouts of the girls, contact the Pine County Sheriff’s Office at 320-629-8380 or call 911. For more information from the BCA, click here.

