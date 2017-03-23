Blaine man convicted in deadly hit and run

Adam J. Rodman (Photo: Anoka County Jail)

ANOKA, Minn. - An Anoka County jury has convicted a Blaine man in the hit and run death of a man who was getting his mail.

Adam J. Rodman, 28, was charged with three felony counts of criminal vehicular homicide and one misdemeanor count of failing to stop for a collision for the incident that occurred the night of May 5, 2016.

Scene of hit and run in Blaine Thursday night. (Credit: KARE)

The criminal complaint states Rodman was driving drunk and, at approximately 9:30 p.m., hit 39-year-old Danilo Morazan as Morazan got his mail in the 2200-block of 119th Ave. NE in Blaine. The complaint states Rodman drove through several yards, destroying landscaping and other items before striking Morazan. Rodman was apparently driving 70 mph in a 30 mph zone. He fled the scene but was arrested later that night.

The jury began deliberations Wednesday afternoon and returned guilty verdicts on all four counts Thursday morning. Sentencing is set for June 2.

