Blaine masseur charged with sexually violating customer

Junting He (Photo: Anoka County Jail)

BLAINE, Minn. - A Blaine masseur has been charged with sexually violating a customer.

Junting He, 56, of Blaine, faces one count of third-degree criminal sexual conduct following the alleged incident on Feb. 10th.

According to the criminal complaint, police were called to a massage salon in the Northtown Mall. They arrived on scene and spoke to a woman who says she purchased an hour long massage and said the defendant was her masseur. She told investigators that she undressed completely for the massage. She claims, at one point during the massage, He massaged her chest and breasts, then put at least one finger in her vagina. The woman told police she pulled away and ended the massage.

Charges state He gave the woman his business card with his handwriting on it. Investigators discovered he was the only masseur working at the time. The salon manager confirmed He's handwriting on the business card.

If convicted, He faces up to 15 years in prison.

