Body found inside North Mpls. garage

KARE 11 Staff , KARE 8:06 PM. CST January 29, 2017

MINNEAPOLIS - Police in Minneapolis are investigating a what they believe to be a homicide in the city's north side.

Police say they were called to the 3700 block of Aldrich Av N. around 4:30 p.m. Sunday. They arrived to find the body of a man inside a garage. He was found with a fatal wound to the head.

Police say they found a man in the alley near the garage and are questioning him in connection to the death.

The names of those involved are being withheld at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

