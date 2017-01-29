Body found inside North Mpls. garage

MINNEAPOLIS - Police in Minneapolis are investigating a what they believe to be a homicide in the city's north side.
Police say they were called to the 3700 block of Aldrich Av N. around 4:30 p.m. Sunday. They arrived to find the body of a man inside a garage. He was found with a fatal wound to the head.
Police say they found a man in the alley near the garage and are questioning him in connection to the death.
The names of those involved are being withheld at this time.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
© 2017 KARE
