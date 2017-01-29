Body found inside North Mpls. garage

Police found the body of a man inside a North Minneapolis garage on Sunday. (Photo: Rob Collett, KARE 11)

MINNEAPOLIS - Police in Minneapolis are investigating a what they believe to be a homicide in the city's north side.

Police say they were called to the 3700 block of Aldrich Av N. around 4:30 p.m. Sunday. They arrived to find the body of a man inside a garage. He was found with a fatal wound to the head.

Police say they found a man in the alley near the garage and are questioning him in connection to the death.

The names of those involved are being withheld at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

(© 2017 KARE)