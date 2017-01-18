Bomb threat triggers evacuation at JCC, day school

St. Louis Park Police were dispatched to the JCC, 4330 South Cedar Lake Road, just after 10 a.m. on a reported bomb threat. The building was immediately evacuated. (Photo: KARE)

ST. LOUIS PARK, Minn. - A bomb threat that triggered the evacuation of the Jewish Community Center (JCC) and Day School Wednesday morning appears to be part of a larger plot targeting similar facilities nationwide.

St. Louis Park Police were dispatched to the JCC, 4330 South Cedar Lake Road, just after 10 a.m. on a reported bomb threat. The building was immediately evacuated and children reunited with their parents while first responders began searching the building.

Police officials contacted federal authorities and were told similar threats had been made to Jewish institutions in a number of states around the country. The investigation is ongoing at local, state and federal levels.

“The Sabes JCC and Barry Family Campus were safely evacuated this morning after a bomb threat was received over the phone," confirmed Steve Hunegs, Executive Director of the Jewish Community Relations Council of Minnesota and the Dakotas. "JCCs in New Jersey, New York, Connecticut, Florida, Massachusetts and Maine received similar bomb threats today. The JCRC is working in close cooperation with law enforcement and appreciates their quick response to this incident."

Today's rash of threats comes in the wake of a similar outbreak January 9, during which up to 20 Jewish institutions, mostly in the south and east, received bomb threats. States impacted include Florida, Tennessee and Maryland.

At this point a motive for the threats remans unclear.





