Bouncer jailed after alleged assault on bar customer

ST. CLOUD, Minn. - A bouncer is facing assault charges after allegedly injuring a bar customer badly enough that he had to be hospitalized.

St. Cloud Police were called to the Press Bar shortly before 2 a.m. Sunday after pedestrians found a man unconscious on the sidewalk outside the bar bleeding from the head. The 21-year-old man was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with injuries that are considered non-life threatening.

Investigators spoke with several witnesses and employees of the Press Bar and determined that a member of the Press security staff had been removing the victim from inside the bar for being overly intoxicated and having a lit cigarette inside. Those witnesses say the bouncer placed the victim in some type of headlock, dragged him outside and threw the customer to the ground, causing the male to strike his head on the sidewalk.

The bar employee allegedly provided no medical attention to the injured man, did not call 911, and immediately returned inside the bar.

As a result of the investigation police arrested the 20-year-old bouncer, and took him to the Stearns County Jail. He is expected to appear in court Monday on charges of 3rd degree assault.

