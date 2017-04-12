Burnsville teacher faces sex charges

Erik Akervik (Photo: Dakota Co. Jail)

BURNSVILLE, Minn. - A Burnsville High School teacher faces sex charges after police say he had sex with a male student and sent nude photos of himself to another student via Snapchat.

Erik Akervik, 29, of Burnsville, is charged with electronic solicitation of a child and third-degree criminal sexual conduct.

According to the criminal complaint. a 15-year-old male student added Akervik on several social media apps about a year ago. The student told investigators Akervik began communicating with him via Snapchat about two or three weeks ago. Akervik allegedly sent a message to the student stating, "I'd like to get to know you closer and better."

The student says the conversation continued for two or three days. During that time, Akervik allegedly sent photos of his penis to the student with a message stating, "This is how you have me feeling right now."

The student says he did not save the initial photos knowing Snapchat would notify Akervik the photos were saved. The student was later able to download an app to save photos without notifying Akervik. Authorities say they were able to recover a picture of Akervik, naked, with an erect penis.

When investigators interviewed the student they discovered Akervik may have had a relationship with another male student. Authorities interviewed that person, who admitted having anal sex with Akervik in December 2016. The alleged encounter happened at Akervik's apartment when the former Burnsville student was 16 years old.

Authorities arrested Akervik this week. He made his first appearance in Dakota County Court Wednesday and is being held in the Dakota County Jail pending conditional bond.

At a press conference following the court appearance, Dakota County Attorney Jim Backstrom told reporters that Akervik is also a youth choir director at a church in downtown Minneapolis and said that investigators are looking into whether Akervik had inappropriate contact with any young people there.

Akervik's next court appearance is set for May 11.

© 2017 KARE-TV