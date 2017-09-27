Bus aide faces new molestation charges

Harvey Kneifl charged with sexual assault of children on a school bus. Credit: Washington County Sheriff's Office

STILLWATER, Minn. - Prosecutors in Washington County have filed additional charges against a 71-year-old former school bus aide accused of molesting young girls on his route.

Harvey Theodore Kneifl already faced six counts of criminal sexual conduct involving the alleged groping of students as young as four years old. He was an aide on a school bus operated by the South Washington Transportation Company that took pre-school and special needs students to and from school. One of those students told her parents that Kneifl, newly assigned to the bus, sat next to her and rubbed her genital area in a rough manner four or five ties. The victim's father called police, who began an investigation.

A review of surveillance video from the bus led investigators to identify additional victims. When questioned, the defendant reportedly told police he likes to tickle, poke and hug the children, that he puts his hands on the girls thighs rubbing them. Kneifl denied rubbing any of the genital areas, claiming he makes the girls feel good because "they come from a hard life and likely do not get any sort of affection at home', he believes he becomes closer to the children than their parents, and he likes sitting by the girls on this bus because they are "more fun".

Kneifl was charged in Washington County Court with six counts of criminal sexual conduct. .

Investigators continued to review bus surveillance tapes after Kneifl's arrest and have identified four additional victims. The complaint against Kneifl now includes 10 counts of second degree criminal sexual conduct.

