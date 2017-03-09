Charges dropped against U of M law professor accused of sexual assault, stalking

Francesco Parisi (Photo: Hennepin Co. Jail)

MINNEAPOLIS – Charges have been dropped against a University of Minnesota Law School professor accused of first-degree criminal sexual conduct and stalking.

Francesco Parisi, 54, was charged February 21 in Hennepin County. According to the criminal complaint, Parisi was accused of stalking a woman and trying to run over her with his Jeep. The victim said that she and Parisi had dated for a few months in 2014 and part of 2015, but during that time she said he got "crazier and crazier."

The Hennepin County Attorney’s Office issued a release Thursday saying they have dropped all charges against Parisi. According to the Attorney’s Office, after “thorough and diligent efforts to corroborate” the allegations, “the charges are no longer supportable by probable cause.”

Parisi had spent three weeks in the Hennepin County Jail after the charges were filed.

A university spokesman said Parisi remains an active employee but is focusing on research and will not be teaching the rest of the semester.

© 2017 KARE-TV