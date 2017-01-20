Charges expected against driver who hit students

Three students are hospitalized after being struck by a pickup while getting on their bus Thursday morning in Otsego. (Photo: KARE)

OTSEGO, Minn. - Two of the three teens hospitalized after they were struck at a bus stop in Otsego remain in critical condition.



And the man driving the pickup truck that struck the 15-year-old students from Rogers High School is expected to face criminal charges Friday afternoon in Wright County.

A Hennepin County Medical Center spokeswoman says Greta Jenson and Beckett Olson are in critical condition and Ian Orina is in serious condition. A handful of students walking with the three were fortunate not to be struck.



The Wright County Sheriff's Office says a school bus had its stop arm extended Thursday morning when those students walked toward the bus and were struck. Police say the 22-year-old driver of the pickup ignored the stop arm and passed the bus.

The driver, a Lexington man, was immediately detained and eventually arrested. He's expected in court Friday afternoon.

