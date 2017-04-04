Charges: Homeless man rapes woman who offered shelter

Luke Michael Johnson (Photo: Ramsey Co. Jail)

ST. PAUL, Minn. - A homeless man from Montana faces charges after he allegedly raped a St. Paul woman who opened her home to him.

Luke Michael Johnson, 23, has a last known address of Billings, Montana. He's charged with two counts of criminal sexual conduct following the alleged incident March 29.

According to the criminal complaint, the 24-year-old woman offered Johnson, her friend, to stay with her and her three children when he wasn't traveling the United States.

One night, the woman went to bed and later noticed Johnson climb into her bed and force himself onto her. The complaint goes on to accuse Johnson of attempting to strangle the woman and forcefully raping her.

The next day, the complaint states Johnson sent the woman two texts reading, "Hey is everything okay? I kind of blacked out last night after smoking that." The second read, "Well I hope I did nothing wrong."

The woman told a friend about the assault. She was taken to a hospital where an exam was completed. Police went to the woman's home where they arrested Johnson.

if convicted of the charges, Johnson faces up to 60 years in prison. He remains in the Ramsey County Jail on $100,000 bond.

