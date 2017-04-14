Charges: Man threatened St. Paul pastor, church

Adam Bailey (Photo: Ramsey Co. Jail)

SAINT PAUL, Minn. - A Minneapolis man faces charges after allegedly sending several racist emails to a St. Paul pastor threatening him, his family and the congregation.

Adam Bailey, 34, is charged with one count of stalking and one count of making terroristic threats.

According to the criminal complaint, Bailey sent a series of harassing emails to the pastor. A series of emails in January included Bailey allegedly writing "Those emails...would be called evidence. You could use them to build a case for sending threats. The moment you do, you, your ministry, and all your people are --- on every level."

The pastor replied with an email informing Bailey he was excommunicated from the church. The pastor also filed a restraining order.

The emails resumed in early April with a series of racist and profanity-laced messages. They would eventually lead to Bailey's arrest.

In an interview with police, Bailey acknowledged he uses the email address in question and sent the emails to the pastor. Bailey told investigators he's a "rapper" and he sent the emails for "entertainment and marketing value."

Bailey is being held in the Ramsey County Jail pending bond.

© 2017 KARE-TV