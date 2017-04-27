Charges: Man with autism pepper-sprayed over cookies

A St. Paul man is accused of pepper-spraying a man with autism at a Cub Foods store over, of all things, cookies. (Photo: KARE 11)

ROSEVILLE, Minn. - A St. Paul man is accused of pepper-spraying a man with autism at a Cub Foods store over, of all things, cookies.

Timothy Knutsen, 53, has been charged with fifth-degree assault and disorderly conduct in connection with the March 3rd incident.

According to the incident report, police were called to the Cub Foods at 1201 Larpenteur Avenue in Roseville around 5:30 p.m. An employee there told police a man, later identified as Knutsen, approached her at the service desk stating he witnessed someone eating a cookie from the bakery inside the store. She told him since she didn't see it happen there was nothing she could do.

Knutsen apparently did not like the answer. The incident report states he asked to speak with a superior. While waiting, the woman at the service counter noticed the man finish in the checkout line and walk back towards the bakery. The woman told police, within seconds, she heard yelling. A 20-year-old man, with autism, was apparently sprayed with mace by Knutsen.

Knutsen later told police he noticed the man "taking food, eating food, everything else" and judging by his actions, the man seemed to be on drugs.He told police it was “stupid” but wanted to tell him to stop. He says he only meant to take out his spray as a precaution but didn't realize there was not a safety on the top.

Knutsen is certified in the use of chemical sprays and was a director of training at American Security. He is no longer employed by the company. Below is American Security's statement:

"When American Security was made aware of the incident we took immediate and decisive action with regard to Mr. Knutsen’s behavior. Mr. Knutson was employed as a trainer by American Security and did not work in a security officer capacity. Further, Mr. Knutsen was never involved in any training directly related to loss prevention. He is no longer employed by American Security or any of its related companies. His unfortunate decisions during this incident were as a private citizen and not as an employee of American Security. Mr. Knutsen’s actions were outside the protocol taught to our security professionals. It is vitally important that all security officers understand and recognize the appropriate level of response in any situation. We found his actions deplorable and will be reinforcing our training to continue to reflect our policy of de-escalation.”

Knutsen has a court appearance set for May 11.

