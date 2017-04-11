KARE
Charitable donations stolen in Eagan

KARE Staff , KARE 11:19 AM. CDT April 11, 2017

EAGAN, Minn. - Police are looking for a man who snatched charitable contribution jars from the counter of an Eagan convenience store and bolted. 

The incident happened around 1 p.m. April 6, at the Super America at 2250 Cliff Road. Surveillance cameras captured the suspect, a male with dark hair, grabbing the jars filled with change for patients at Children's Hospital. He also helped himself to a pack of smokes.

 

 

Police spokesman Aaron Machtemes says there was only $5 or $10 worth of donations in the jars, but called it a "quality of life" crime. He also says that people who do this kind of thing tend to be repeat criminals, and they'd like to know who he is.

Take a look at the images, and if you recognize the suspect call Eagan Police at  (651) 675-5700.

 

