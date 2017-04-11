Charitable donations stolen in Eagan

A police spokesman says stealing charitable donations is a "quality of life" crime. (Photo: Eagan Police)

EAGAN, Minn. - Police are looking for a man who snatched charitable contribution jars from the counter of an Eagan convenience store and bolted.

A police spokesman says stealing charitable donations is a "quality of life" crime. (Photo: Eagan Police)

The incident happened around 1 p.m. April 6, at the Super America at 2250 Cliff Road. Surveillance cameras captured the suspect, a male with dark hair, grabbing the jars filled with change for patients at Children's Hospital. He also helped himself to a pack of smokes.

This guy reached behind the counter and snatched cigarettes and 2 charity jars meant for children's hospital. Call Eagan PD if you can ID. pic.twitter.com/8lwy481zVx — Eagan Police (@EaganPolice) April 11, 2017

Police spokesman Aaron Machtemes says there was only $5 or $10 worth of donations in the jars, but called it a "quality of life" crime. He also says that people who do this kind of thing tend to be repeat criminals, and they'd like to know who he is.

Eagan Police hope you recognize the thief, who grabbed two jars filled with coins intended for young patients at Children's Hospital. (Photo: Eagan Police)

Take a look at the images, and if you recognize the suspect call Eagan Police at (651) 675-5700.

© 2017 KARE-TV